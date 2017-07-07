Session to discuss brownfield assessm...

Session to discuss brownfield assessment grants

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: The Republic

A new federal grant program that will help owners, developers and those in real estate identify environmental problems on property is being rolled out this weekend. City officials will discuss funding availability from a $400,000 brownfield assessment grant at a meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday in the basement of Blackerby's Hangar 5 restaurant at the Columbus Municipal Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Find my long lost family on my father side Jul 8 Gena 3
Eli Johnson and his gay daughter (Mar '13) Jul 5 AnonBtown 3
The Gredy's Jun 29 Captain Hotdog 2
Smoky's Trees Jun 26 confused 2
amy sullivan (Aug '12) Jun 26 at it again 39
shane wilson (Apr '16) Jun 24 papasmurf 9
Child Supoort Jun 24 Joetta 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bartholomew County was issued at July 12 at 2:00PM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC