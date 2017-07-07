Session to discuss brownfield assessment grants
A new federal grant program that will help owners, developers and those in real estate identify environmental problems on property is being rolled out this weekend. City officials will discuss funding availability from a $400,000 brownfield assessment grant at a meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday in the basement of Blackerby's Hangar 5 restaurant at the Columbus Municipal Airport.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Jul 8
|Gena
|3
|Eli Johnson and his gay daughter (Mar '13)
|Jul 5
|AnonBtown
|3
|The Gredy's
|Jun 29
|Captain Hotdog
|2
|Smoky's Trees
|Jun 26
|confused
|2
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Jun 26
|at it again
|39
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 24
|papasmurf
|9
|Child Supoort
|Jun 24
|Joetta
|2
