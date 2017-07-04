Semi fire closes interstate
Columbus Township and German Township firefighters work at the scene of a semi trailer fire at 3:22 p.m. Monday at the 72.5 mile marker in the Interstate 65 north bound lanes about three miles north of the Columbus exit. Submitted A semitrailer that caught fire in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 north of Columbus closed the interstate for several hours Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eli Johnson and his gay daughter (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Linda White
|2
|The Gredy's
|Jun 29
|Captain Hotdog
|2
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Jun 29
|Gena
|2
|Smoky's Trees
|Jun 26
|confused
|2
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Jun 26
|at it again
|39
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 24
|papasmurf
|9
|Child Supoort
|Jun 24
|Joetta
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC