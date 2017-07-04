Program focuses on teen suicide
A local program exploring the warning signs of suicide will be based around the television series and book "13 Reasons Why," but instead is titled "13 Reasons Why Not." The first 30 minutes of the discussion will focus on the book by author Jay Asher and the Netflix television series to see whether participants in the session have ever experienced any bullying, said teen services librarian Christina Kelley.
