Moonlight Loop Evening Bicycle Ride raises money to brighten animalsa lives
You don't have to love animals to participate in Columbus Animal Care Services' fourth annual Moonlight Loop Evening Bicycle Ride, though it is highly encouraged. More than 300 people are expected to ride in this year's event Aug. 5. The ride raises money for the city's Animal Care Services pet adoption and medical fees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eli Johnson and his gay daughter (Mar '13)
|2 hr
|AnonBtown
|3
|The Gredy's
|Jun 29
|Captain Hotdog
|2
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Jun 29
|Gena
|2
|Smoky's Trees
|Jun 26
|confused
|2
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Jun 26
|at it again
|39
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 24
|papasmurf
|9
|Child Supoort
|Jun 24
|Joetta
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC