Local Police, Fire a " July 3
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Aminadad Sanchez-Garcia, 36, 715 Union St., Columbus, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, 6:14 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, released on $2,500 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eli Johnson and his gay daughter (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Linda White
|2
|The Gredy's
|Jun 29
|Captain Hotdog
|2
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Jun 29
|Gena
|2
|Smoky's Trees
|Jun 26
|confused
|2
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Jun 26
|at it again
|39
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 24
|papasmurf
|9
|Child Supoort
|Jun 24
|Joetta
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC