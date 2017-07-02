Local native selected for world championships
Columbus native Michael Brinegar has been picked to represent the United States in the 1,500-meter freestyle in the Junior World Championships, which will be the last week of August at IUPUI's Indiana University Natatorium. Brinegar, a former Columbus North student who will be a senior in Mission Viejo, California, placed fifth in the 1,500 freestyle Tuesday on the first day of the U.S. Nationals at the Natatorium.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eli Johnson and his gay daughter (Mar '13)
|20 hr
|Linda White
|2
|The Gredy's
|Jun 29
|Captain Hotdog
|2
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Jun 29
|Gena
|2
|Smoky's Trees
|Jun 26
|confused
|2
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Jun 26
|at it again
|39
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 24
|papasmurf
|9
|Child Supoort
|Jun 24
|Joetta
|2
