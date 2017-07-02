Local native selected for world championships

Columbus native Michael Brinegar has been picked to represent the United States in the 1,500-meter freestyle in the Junior World Championships, which will be the last week of August at IUPUI's Indiana University Natatorium. Brinegar, a former Columbus North student who will be a senior in Mission Viejo, California, placed fifth in the 1,500 freestyle Tuesday on the first day of the U.S. Nationals at the Natatorium.

