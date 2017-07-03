Latino students explore robotics in week-long camp
About 30 students attending a Purdue Polytechnic Institute robotics camp first turned their workshop into LEGO Land for a week, and then received a visit from Billy, a robot made out of LEGOs and mechanical sensors. The annual robotics camp allows students, ages 8 to 14, to be immersed in the world of robotics for three hours a day during a week-long camp, said camp director Joe Fuehne, who is also director of the Purdue Polytechnic Institute in Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eli Johnson and his gay daughter (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Linda White
|2
|The Gredy's
|Jun 29
|Captain Hotdog
|2
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Jun 29
|Gena
|2
|Smoky's Trees
|Jun 26
|confused
|2
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Jun 26
|at it again
|39
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 24
|papasmurf
|9
|Child Supoort
|Jun 24
|Joetta
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC