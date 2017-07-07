Green efforts benefit operation

Known best for making diesel engines, Cummins has saved $40 million in operational efficiency as a result of the comprehensive plan it unveiled in May 2014, said Karen Cecil, the company's director of global environmental sustainability, whose role was to create the comprehensive plan. Cummins communities are benefiting because of more recycling, less waste being sent to landfills, reductions in greenhouse gases and more water being conserved, said Brijesh Krishnan, the company's environmental manager for facilities and operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.