Green efforts benefit operation

Green efforts benefit operation

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Known best for making diesel engines, Cummins has saved $40 million in operational efficiency as a result of the comprehensive plan it unveiled in May 2014, said Karen Cecil, the company's director of global environmental sustainability, whose role was to create the comprehensive plan. Cummins communities are benefiting because of more recycling, less waste being sent to landfills, reductions in greenhouse gases and more water being conserved, said Brijesh Krishnan, the company's environmental manager for facilities and operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eli Johnson and his gay daughter (Mar '13) Wed AnonBtown 3
The Gredy's Jun 29 Captain Hotdog 2
Find my long lost family on my father side Jun 29 Gena 2
Smoky's Trees Jun 26 confused 2
amy sullivan (Aug '12) Jun 26 at it again 39
shane wilson (Apr '16) Jun 24 papasmurf 9
Child Supoort Jun 24 Joetta 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Egypt
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,417 • Total comments across all topics: 282,311,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC