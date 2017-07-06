Go Guide a " July 6

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY, 536 Fifth St., Columbus. Scheduled: Around the World, 3 to 4 p.m., July 12, 19 and 26; Full Steam Ahead, kindergarten through second grade, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., July 6, 13 and 20; LEGO Club, ages 6 to 12, 3:30 to 4 p.m. and 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. July 7 and 21; Rockin' Summer Storytime at Hope Branch Library, ages 18 to 36 months, 10 to 11 a.m. July 11, 18 and 25; Teen Steam at Hope Branch Library, 2 to 3 p.m. July 11 and 20; 13 Reasons Why Not, 6 to 8 p.m., July 11; Bartholomew County Fair, noon to 4 p.m. July 12; Coder Dojo Classic at Hope Branch Library, ages 7 to 17, 3 to 4 p.m. July 12; Life-size Pac-Man on the Plaza, middle and high school ages, 2 to 3 p.m. July 13; Beauty and the Beast, 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. July 15; American Girl Club: Molly, ages 6 to 12, 3 to 3:30 p.m. July 15; Reading Time With Lottie, ages 5 to 12, 10 to 11 a.m. July 17; Teen Book ... (more)

