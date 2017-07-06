Double the fun: Show features folk, bluegrass
Soft, folk-rock group Cottonpatch and the freewheeling, high-energy Banister Family Bluegrass Band will entertain in a double-billed performance at the next free Donner Park Variety Show from 7 to 9 p.m. July 22 at the Donner Park shelter house near 19th and Lafayette streets in Columbus. Both groups have built a substantial local following over the years while playing shows all over the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eli Johnson and his gay daughter (Mar '13)
|20 hr
|AnonBtown
|3
|The Gredy's
|Jun 29
|Captain Hotdog
|2
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Jun 29
|Gena
|2
|Smoky's Trees
|Jun 26
|confused
|2
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Jun 26
|at it again
|39
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 24
|papasmurf
|9
|Child Supoort
|Jun 24
|Joetta
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC