Double the fun: Show features folk, bluegrass

Soft, folk-rock group Cottonpatch and the freewheeling, high-energy Banister Family Bluegrass Band will entertain in a double-billed performance at the next free Donner Park Variety Show from 7 to 9 p.m. July 22 at the Donner Park shelter house near 19th and Lafayette streets in Columbus. Both groups have built a substantial local following over the years while playing shows all over the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.