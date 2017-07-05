County mulls raising taxes; residents push back after recent rise in state rates

A public hearing on a proposed new property tax before the Bartholomew County Council blossomed into a 90-minute discussion of all potential county taxes, and some of the few residents who attended pushed back at the idea of greater taxation. The cumulative capital development tax, which was advertised at a rate of .0167 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for 2018, would raise only enough to get back $698,053 lost this year due to a state law change that reduces income to counties that have not enacted the proposed tax, Bartholomew County Auditor Barb Hackman said.

