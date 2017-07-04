Columbus racer sweeps competition at speedway
Devin Gilpin of Columbus won the third annual MARS DIRTcar Super Late Models "Born Free 40" on Saturday at the Brownstown Speedway. He also captured the $1,500-to-win American Modified Series race.
