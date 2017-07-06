Colts in Motion tour visiting Columbus
The Colts in Motion tour is scheduled to visit the Columbus McDonald's at 611 E. Third St. from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Colts in Motion is a 42-foot long traveling Colts museum that tours multiple Indiana cities during the summer and fall.
