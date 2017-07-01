California native earns Brownstown win

Chad Boespflug came home the winner of the rain-delayed "No-Way Out 40" on June 24 at Brownstown Speedway. Boespflug, driving the Mean Green/Hoffman Racing-owned sprint car earned $7,500 for his first victory in the event.

