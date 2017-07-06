2-vehicle accident results in arrest
Columbus police arrested a local man for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he was accused of driving into the back of another vehicle. Police were sent to 25th Street and Taylor Road Tuesday night about the accident, in which a 2007 Dodge Caliber driven by Christopher L. Arnold, 32, of 282 Wehmeier St., Columbus, rear-ended a 2016 Kia minivan, said Officer Alyson Rech, Columbus Police Department spokeswoman.
