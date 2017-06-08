Yacht Rock Revue and friends slated f...

Yacht Rock Revue and friends slated for state fair

Read more: The Republic

If you missed native Columbus musicians Nick Niespodziani and Peter Olson and their Yacht Rock Revue bandmates at gigs such as the last two Reverse Raffles at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center in Columbus, mark your calendar for the group's free performance 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis. Billed as the Yacht Rock Revival Tour, the performance will feature special guests Robbie Dupree, Matthew Wilder, Player's Peter Beckett and Looking Glass' Elliot Lurie.

