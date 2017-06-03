Words can build up or destroy people
I was picking up my daughter from a late evening practice. It was dark outside as we drove and talked about her day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|3 hr
|Mr K
|10
|Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08)
|Jun 1
|niya
|121
|Keith Tidwell. (Jun '13)
|May 31
|This_will_end
|4
|Darrion Phillips ?
|May 31
|Anti-everything
|3
|Out of state job...that the one.
|May 30
|Green light
|1
|Lets go arrow head hunting the weather is better
|May 30
|Camping
|1
|Maria Rodriguez-local wh ore,local snitch,watch...
|May 30
|Anti-everything
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC