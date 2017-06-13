Wear purple to raise awareness of eld...

Wear purple to raise awareness of elder abuse

Columbus-based Thrive Alliance is inviting local residents to wear purple to work on Thursday to commemorate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day . The day is intended as a call-to-action to raise awareness about abuse, neglect and exploitation of elders around the world.

