Wear purple to raise awareness of elder abuse
Columbus-based Thrive Alliance is inviting local residents to wear purple to work on Thursday to commemorate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day . The day is intended as a call-to-action to raise awareness about abuse, neglect and exploitation of elders around the world.
