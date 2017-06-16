Water utility gets clean bill of health

Water utility gets clean bill of health

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Columbus City Utilities has received a clean bill of health after tests of its water supply revealed no major issues. The utility's 2017 water quality report indicates that it met all water quality standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the American Water Works Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
black lives matter (Oct '16) 10 hr Dirk 10
Coal burning stove Thu rmoney 6
shane wilson (Apr '16) Jun 14 papasmurf 5
Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees Jun 11 Mr K 6
Burton Family Jun 10 Gena 2
Anti-everything and I are lovers Jun 9 wow 13
Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16) Jun 9 Janet 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,563 • Total comments across all topics: 281,814,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC