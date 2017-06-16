Water utility gets clean bill of health
Columbus City Utilities has received a clean bill of health after tests of its water supply revealed no major issues. The utility's 2017 water quality report indicates that it met all water quality standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the American Water Works Association.
