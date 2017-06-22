Entertainment Weekly has posted a trailer of the movie "Columbus" under the headline: John Cho ponders death, romance in intimately gorgeous Columbus trailer. Love and personal ties are matters of life and death in the new trailer for Kogonada's Columbus , which stars John Cho as Jin, a curious man whose father falls gravely ill, leaving him stranded in the film's titular Indiana town where he strikes up a meaningful friendship with an architectural enthusiast, Casey .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.