Waking up the neighborhood: NeighborFEST opens 28th season
JCB NeighborFEST opened its 28th season Thursday in front of The Commons at 300 Washington St. in downtown Columbus. The Indianapolis-based group My Yellow Rickshaw provided music for the June edition of the free, monthly street concert, which typically draw about 450 people.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|6 hr
|Mr K
|10
|Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08)
|Jun 1
|niya
|121
|Keith Tidwell. (Jun '13)
|May 31
|This_will_end
|4
|Darrion Phillips ?
|May 31
|Anti-everything
|3
|Out of state job...that the one.
|May 30
|Green light
|1
|Lets go arrow head hunting the weather is better
|May 30
|Camping
|1
|Maria Rodriguez-local wh ore,local snitch,watch...
|May 30
|Anti-everything
|4
