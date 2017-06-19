Two men arrested after reportedly acting suspiciously at store

Two local men were arrested on a number of charges including possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon after they were reported to be acting suspiciously inside a local store. Columbus police were sent to Best Buy, 1343 N. National Road, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday about a man wearing a mask who had a collapsible baton tucked into his waistband, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.