Two men arrested after reportedly acting suspiciously at store
Two local men were arrested on a number of charges including possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon after they were reported to be acting suspiciously inside a local store. Columbus police were sent to Best Buy, 1343 N. National Road, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday about a man wearing a mask who had a collapsible baton tucked into his waistband, said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Megan Rodgers
|32 min
|Justin Time
|2
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|Shane Wilson
|8
|Kristen Parris
|Sun
|Mr K
|4
|Child Supoort
|Jun 17
|Friends
|1
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|Jun 16
|Dirk
|10
|Coal burning stove
|Jun 15
|rmoney
|6
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Jun 11
|Mr K
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC