Thrive Alliance receives grant to renovate

An extensive upgrade to the Armory Apartments, a senior living facility in downtown Columbus, will get underway early this fall. Renovations at the southwest corner of Seventh and Franklin streets will be funded through a $1 million state grant announced Tuesday.

