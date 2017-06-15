SWAT team, other police arrest 6 in Columbus
Six people were taken into custody when officers served a Decatur County warrant on the northeast side of Columbus, police said. Four police agencies were involved in the arrests shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, including the Columbus Police Department SWAT squad, Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Task Force, Greensburg Police Department and Indiana State Police, said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal burning stove
|Thu
|rmoney
|6
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Wed
|papasmurf
|5
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Jun 11
|Mr K
|6
|Burton Family
|Jun 10
|Gena
|2
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|Jun 9
|wow
|13
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jun 9
|Janet
|4
|Kristen Parris
|Jun 7
|Mr K
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC