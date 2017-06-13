Survey says residents want more recreational use from riverfront
More trails, improved pedestrian access and in-water recreational opportunities for the Columbus riverfront are among priorities that came out of a public survey that generated 600 responses. The survey, commissioned by a firm leading the city's riverfront project, was conducted to learn what the public wants to see along the East Fork White River between the Second Street and Third Street bridges.
