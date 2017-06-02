Students revisit former elementary, b...

Students revisit former elementary, but this time as soon-to-be graduates

Lincoln Campus elementary students caught a glimpse of the future when members of this year's high school graduating class, one-time Lincoln Huskies themselves, returned for a walk down familiar hallways from their past. Nearly 20 graduating seniors from Columbus Signature Academy - New Tech, Columbus East and Columbus North high schools gathered for a pre-commencement celebration and hallway walk Tuesday starting on the top floor for younger students and winding down to the first floor.

