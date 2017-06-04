Students donate funds for awareness

Students donate funds for awareness

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Columbus Signature Academy students at Central Middle School have donated proceeds from a carnival to Bartholomew County's efforts to tackle the area's opioid epidemic. The students gave $2,700 in proceeds from the May 23 event to ASAP, the Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County, during end-of-the-year activities Wednesday at the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
black lives matter (Oct '16) 9 hr Mr K 10
Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08) Jun 1 niya 121
Keith Tidwell. (Jun '13) May 31 This_will_end 4
Darrion Phillips ? May 31 Anti-everything 3
Out of state job...that the one. May 30 Green light 1
Lets go arrow head hunting the weather is better May 30 Camping 1
Maria Rodriguez-local wh ore,local snitch,watch... May 30 Anti-everything 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,505,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC