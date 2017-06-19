State Police recover stolen goods, arrest Columbus couple
A State Police investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine and thousands of dollars in stolen property in Columbus Monday. Police arrested the homeowner, Jason D. Warren, 44, and his girlfriend Rhonda A. Oliphant, also 44, on a number of charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Megan Rodgers
|Tue
|Justin Time
|2
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Shane Wilson
|8
|Katie Schultz
|Jun 19
|Chawchaw
|2
|Kristen Parris
|Jun 18
|Mr K
|4
|Burton Family
|Jun 17
|Gena
|3
|Child Supoort
|Jun 17
|Friends
|1
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|Jun 16
|Dirk
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC