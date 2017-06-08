Showing spirit: Athlete's heart perse...

Showing spirit: Athlete's heart perseveres while overcoming odds

Two Columbus athletes are sharing a journey of recovering from a traumatic brain injury and finding their way back to a sport they love. Their bond grew even closer Wednesday when Columbus Christian High School's Levi Sallee received the first Josh Speidel Spirit Award.

