Sheriff's department adds reserve off...

Sheriff's department adds reserve officers, deputies to its ranks

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Cory Richard Lehman, 23, of Columbus, and Brandon Jacob Sellers, 21, Mooresville, were sworn in by Sheriff Matt Myers as new full-time paid deputies. Lehman is a 2012 graduate of Columbus East High School and has served as a corrections officer and special deputy at the sheriff's department since 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burton Family 2 hr Gena 2
Anti-everything and I are lovers Fri wow 13
Find my long lost family on my father side Fri nnono 13
Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16) Fri Janet 4
Kristen Parris Jun 7 Mr K 1
shane wilson (Apr '16) Jun 7 papasmurf 3
black lives matter (Oct '16) Jun 3 Mr K 8
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Bartholomew County was issued at June 10 at 6:35PM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,488 • Total comments across all topics: 281,667,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC