See who's been named Bartholomew County 4-H Fair queen
Alisha Adams, 18, a June graduate of Columbus East High School, was named queen of the 60th annual Bartholomew County 4-H Fair. Adams, the daughter of Susan Grossman and Danny Adams, was chosen among 15 candidates.
