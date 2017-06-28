Road extension for Maple Street begins
The city of Columbus has started a road extension project on Maple Street to help improve traffic flow near four northside schools. The road is being extended to U.S. 31 to provide an alternate route in and out of the area, said Dave Hayward, executive director of public works/city engineer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoky's Trees
|Jun 26
|confused
|2
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Jun 26
|at it again
|39
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 24
|papasmurf
|9
|Child Supoort
|Jun 24
|Joetta
|2
|Marci Sons Delacruz
|Jun 23
|Terry
|2
|Kristen Parris
|Jun 22
|Mr K
|7
|Megan Rodgers
|Jun 20
|Justin Time
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC