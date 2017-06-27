Revving Up: School aims to boost workforce development engine

In a city built on the power of engine building, Ivy Tech Community College President Sue Ellspermann used an analogy during a Columbus visit to describe how the college is evolving through a realignment with a renewed focus on serving local communities. "We're a 12-cylinder engine running on eight," she said of Ivy Tech's system, referring to the capacity she said she believes the college has to better serve the state by realigning its campuses to more of a community focus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.