Retired teacher tried to clean overflow pipe

A retired Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. high school teacher drowned while attempting to clear an overflow pipe at a private lake in southwestern Bartholomew County. The victim was Lloyd Grimm, 80, who was reported missing at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 10000 block of South County Road 800W, Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said.

