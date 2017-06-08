Residents learn more about I-65 work ...

Residents learn more about I-65 work between Columbus and Seymour

Bartholomew County residents appear to have one major concern regarding the upcoming two-and-a-half year construction project on Interstate 65 between Columbus and Seymour, according to a local legislator. "Will the lanes ever be reduced to one lane in either direction?" asked State Rep. Milo Smith, R-Columbus, during Wednesday's public hearing on the project at Columbus City Hall.

