Reported fight leads to local man's a...

Reported fight leads to local man's arrest

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Columbus police arrested a local man on a warrant and a drug-related charge after police were sent to the area of Ninth and Sycamore streets about two men fighting. Officers arrested Nicholas M. Richey, 22, Columbus at 2:40 p.m. Sunday after they located him and identified him as one of the men who was fighting, but lying about who he was, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees Sun Mr K 6
Find my long lost family on my father side Sun MisinformationSucks 15
Burton Family Sat Gena 2
Anti-everything and I are lovers Jun 9 wow 13
Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16) Jun 9 Janet 4
Kristen Parris Jun 7 Mr K 1
shane wilson (Apr '16) Jun 7 papasmurf 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,349 • Total comments across all topics: 281,718,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC