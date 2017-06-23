Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial to visit Columbus

The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will travel along a 12.5-mile route through Columbus on its way to the Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds, where it will be on display for five days. The exhibit, which will be coming from Grayling, Michigan, will arrive in Columbus on July 27 and be open to the public 24 hours a day through July 31. American Legion Post 24, which began a campaign to raise $64,000 for the exhibit in December, is optimistic in its efforts to hit that goal, post commander Al McKown said.

