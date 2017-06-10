Religion News 06-10
Sunday service times: Amplify at 9 a.m. and The Well at 11 a.m., both in the main sanctuary of the church, 5300 E. 25th St., Columbus. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. in their regular rooms.
