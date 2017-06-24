Regional Hospital, Police a " June 24
Victor Phillips, 38, North Vernon, criminal confinement, battery and strangulation, 12:09 a.m., by the North Vernon Police Department, $1,055 bond. John Shelton, 33, Lexington, warrant for failure to appear, 8:30 a.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, no bond.
