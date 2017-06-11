Regional Hospital, Police a " June 11
Ryan T. Runge, 21, North Vernon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, 2:30 a.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $3,155 bond. Josie E. Robbins, 26, North Vernon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana, 2:30 a.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $3,155 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|17 hr
|Mr K
|6
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|19 hr
|MisinformationSucks
|15
|Burton Family
|Sat
|Gena
|2
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|Jun 9
|wow
|13
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jun 9
|Janet
|4
|Kristen Parris
|Jun 7
|Mr K
|1
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 7
|papasmurf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC