Regional Hospital, Police a " June 11

Regional Hospital, Police a " June 11

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Ryan T. Runge, 21, North Vernon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, 2:30 a.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $3,155 bond. Josie E. Robbins, 26, North Vernon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana, 2:30 a.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $3,155 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees 17 hr Mr K 6
Find my long lost family on my father side 19 hr MisinformationSucks 15
Burton Family Sat Gena 2
Anti-everything and I are lovers Jun 9 wow 13
Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16) Jun 9 Janet 4
Kristen Parris Jun 7 Mr K 1
shane wilson (Apr '16) Jun 7 papasmurf 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Bartholomew County was issued at June 10 at 6:35PM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,694,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC