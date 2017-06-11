Regional Hospital, Police a " June 11

Ryan T. Runge, 21, North Vernon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, 2:30 a.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $3,155 bond. Josie E. Robbins, 26, North Vernon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana, 2:30 a.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $3,155 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.