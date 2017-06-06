Rally around the "Frog Pond" a Whimsical sculptures of children return
A celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday will welcome back whimsical bronze sculptures of a little boy and little girl who for years could be seen - captured in time - along what is now Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp.'s fountain in the 1200 block of Central Avenue. The event at the school corporation headquarters also will welcome back a car sculpture commissioned by Arvin Industries to commemorate the grand opening of its former headquarters building, which eventually became the BCSC administration building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|Jun 3
|Mr K
|8
|Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08)
|Jun 1
|niya
|121
|Keith Tidwell. (Jun '13)
|May 31
|This_will_end
|4
|Darrion Phillips ?
|May 30
|Mhmm
|2
|Out of state job...that the one.
|May 30
|Green light
|1
|Lets go arrow head hunting the weather is better
|May 30
|Camping
|1
|Coal burning stove
|May 29
|Heya
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC