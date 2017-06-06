Rally around the "Frog Pond" a Whimsi...

Rally around the "Frog Pond" a Whimsical sculptures of children return

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday will welcome back whimsical bronze sculptures of a little boy and little girl who for years could be seen - captured in time - along what is now Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp.'s fountain in the 1200 block of Central Avenue. The event at the school corporation headquarters also will welcome back a car sculpture commissioned by Arvin Industries to commemorate the grand opening of its former headquarters building, which eventually became the BCSC administration building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
black lives matter (Oct '16) Jun 3 Mr K 8
Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08) Jun 1 niya 121
Keith Tidwell. (Jun '13) May 31 This_will_end 4
Darrion Phillips ? May 30 Mhmm 2
Out of state job...that the one. May 30 Green light 1
Lets go arrow head hunting the weather is better May 30 Camping 1
Coal burning stove May 29 Heya 5
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC