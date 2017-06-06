Rally around the "Frog Pond" a Whimsical sculptures of children return

A celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday will welcome back whimsical bronze sculptures of a little boy and little girl who for years could be seen - captured in time - along what is now Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp.'s fountain in the 1200 block of Central Avenue. The event at the school corporation headquarters also will welcome back a car sculpture commissioned by Arvin Industries to commemorate the grand opening of its former headquarters building, which eventually became the BCSC administration building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.