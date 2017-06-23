Railroad work closes crossings in Edi...

Railroad work closes crossings in Edinburgh

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Safety Services & Supply, the company in charge of safety for the railroad upgrade for the CSX and Louisville & Indiana tracks from Columbus to Indianapolis, has announced the following crossing closings: Tuesday: In Edinburgh, crossings at County Line Road, Perry Street, Thompson Street, Main Cross and Naomi Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marci Sons Delacruz 5 hr Friends 1
Kristen Parris Thu Mr K 7
Megan Rodgers Jun 20 Justin Time 2
shane wilson (Apr '16) Jun 19 Shane Wilson 8
Katie Schultz Jun 19 Chawchaw 2
Child Supoort Jun 17 Friends 1
black lives matter (Oct '16) Jun 16 Dirk 10
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,024 • Total comments across all topics: 281,975,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC