Quick takes a " June 3rd

The Columbus Indiana Philharmonic deserves a round of applause for continuing the tradition of the annual Salute! concert during Memorial Day weekend at the Bartholomew County Memorial for veterans. The concert, which draws about 2,000 people, has become a significant community event and a tremendous way to recognize past and present military members - with a special emphasis on those who died during service to the United States.

