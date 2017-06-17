Police, Fire a " June 17
A man was arrested on charges of battery and cruelty to animals. 100 block of Commerce Drive: Police responded at 12:19 p.m. Thursday to a report of fraud involving a machinery purchase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|15 hr
|Dirk
|10
|Coal burning stove
|Thu
|rmoney
|6
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 14
|papasmurf
|5
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Jun 11
|Mr K
|6
|Burton Family
|Jun 10
|Gena
|2
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|Jun 9
|wow
|13
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jun 9
|Janet
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC