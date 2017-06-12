Police, Fire a " June 12
Christina Grimes, 33, 1302 S. Lindley St., Indianapolis; arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, restricted use of a drug injection device and possession of paraphernalia; held on $3,400 bond. James Douglas Skaggs Jr., 24, 679 E. Pearl St., Whiteland; arrested on a charge of carrying an unlawful handgun; held on $1,000 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Sun
|Mr K
|6
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Sun
|MisinformationSucks
|15
|Burton Family
|Sat
|Gena
|2
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|Jun 9
|wow
|13
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jun 9
|Janet
|4
|Kristen Parris
|Jun 7
|Mr K
|1
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 7
|papasmurf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC