Police find drugs, stolen property
Hundreds of stolen items such as tools and equipment, as well as counterfeit money and narcotics, were discovered during a search of a Columbus residence near Lincoln Park. Jason D. Warren and Rhonda A. Oliphant, both 44, are facing drug- and theft-related felony charges following the Monday afternoon search by Indiana State Police troopers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kristen Parris
|14 hr
|Mr K
|7
|Megan Rodgers
|Jun 20
|Justin Time
|2
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 19
|Shane Wilson
|8
|Katie Schultz
|Jun 19
|Chawchaw
|2
|Burton Family
|Jun 17
|Gena
|3
|Child Supoort
|Jun 17
|Friends
|1
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|Jun 16
|Dirk
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC