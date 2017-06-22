Police find drugs, stolen property

Hundreds of stolen items such as tools and equipment, as well as counterfeit money and narcotics, were discovered during a search of a Columbus residence near Lincoln Park. Jason D. Warren and Rhonda A. Oliphant, both 44, are facing drug- and theft-related felony charges following the Monday afternoon search by Indiana State Police troopers.

