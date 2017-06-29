Police arrest couple after trespassin...

Police arrest couple after trespassing call

Columbus police arrested two local residents who were arrested on drug-related charges after being caught trespassing at a local business. Officers Angie Owens and Frank Dickman were sent to the 50 block of Carr Hill Road at 1:50 p.m. Monday about two individuals who were trespassing, said Officer Alyson Rech, Columbus Police Department spokeswoman.

