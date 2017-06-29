Police arrest a armed and dangerousa ...

Police arrest a armed and dangerousa suspect near industrial park

11 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

An Iowa man considered armed and dangerous and wanted on a warrant was arrested early Thursday in a Bartholomew County industrial park with the help of three employees of a local company. Aaron Lee Gillespie, 35, Glenwood, Iowa, is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail without bond on arrest charges of possession of methamphetamine and the out-of-county warrant.

