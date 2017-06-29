Police arrest a armed and dangerousa suspect near industrial park
An Iowa man considered armed and dangerous and wanted on a warrant was arrested early Thursday in a Bartholomew County industrial park with the help of three employees of a local company. Aaron Lee Gillespie, 35, Glenwood, Iowa, is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail without bond on arrest charges of possession of methamphetamine and the out-of-county warrant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Gredy's
|8 hr
|Captain Hotdog
|2
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|13 hr
|Gena
|2
|Smoky's Trees
|Jun 26
|confused
|2
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Jun 26
|at it again
|39
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 24
|papasmurf
|9
|Child Supoort
|Jun 24
|Joetta
|2
|Marci Sons Delacruz
|Jun 23
|Terry
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC