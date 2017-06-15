Organizational structure to be update...

Organizational structure to be updated at local Ivy Tech

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Columbus will get a new chancellor this summer, part of a new organizational structure that will be implemented by the statewide higher-education system. Nineteen new chancellors for Ivy Tech Community College campuses are expected to be named by Aug. 1, including one in Columbus, said Jeff Fanter, Ivy Tech's senior vice president of student experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coal burning stove Thu rmoney 6
shane wilson (Apr '16) Wed papasmurf 5
Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees Jun 11 Mr K 6
Find my long lost family on my father side Jun 11 MisinformationSucks 15
Burton Family Jun 10 Gena 2
Anti-everything and I are lovers Jun 9 wow 13
Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16) Jun 9 Janet 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bartholomew County was issued at June 15 at 11:05PM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,230 • Total comments across all topics: 281,793,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC