Organizational structure to be updated at local Ivy Tech
Columbus will get a new chancellor this summer, part of a new organizational structure that will be implemented by the statewide higher-education system. Nineteen new chancellors for Ivy Tech Community College campuses are expected to be named by Aug. 1, including one in Columbus, said Jeff Fanter, Ivy Tech's senior vice president of student experience.
