Ninth annual Girlfriend Ride: Ride for others
Women from across the Midwest take over the streets to raise money to benefit displaced women and children at the Columbus Love Chapel. Riders prepare their bicycles for the ninth annual Girlfriend Ride at the Columbus Learning Center in Columbus, Ind., Saturday, June 24, 2017.
